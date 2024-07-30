Watson: No olympics on ZNS due to high cost

By JADE RUSSELL

ZNS is not broadcasting the Olympic Games this year because it could not afford the rights, according to general manager Clint Watson.

He said ZNS usually tries to collaborate with other networks in the region to buy the rights to host the event because Caribbean networks cannot afford those rights themselves.

He said the last Olympics cost $300,000 to broadcast. This year, the cost would have been about $800,000.

His comment yesterday came after several residents complained that they could not watch Bahamians perform.

A Cable Bahamas representative told The Tribune the company would send a statement on the matter but did not do so before press time.

Team Bahamas comprises 20 athletes.