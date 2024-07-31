Man charged with murder in the shooting death of Elvardo Thompson last weekend

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of killing Elvardo Thompson, 24, on Pinecrest Drive last weekend.
Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned D’Ondre Ramsey, 28, on murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
His alleged accomplices, Jamaal Hamilton, 25, and Shanton McSweeney, 21, were arraigned on the same charges last Friday.
The trio allegedly shot and killed Thompson as he sat in his red Dodge Ram on Pinecrest Drive around 7pm on July 20.
The victim’s vehicle crashed into a nearby house after he was ambushed.
After hearing gunshots from the East Street South Police Station, officers reportedly pursued the suspect’s grey Nissan Cube as it fled the area at high speeds.
The car chase ended on Bamboo Blvd after the suspect’s vehicle collided with another car. McSweeney allegedly shot police Constable 4476 McHardy before officers shot him in his lower body.
Hamilton was allegedly caught on Thatch Palm Avenue after a brief foot chase.
Police caught Ramsey on a later date.
McSweeney was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital.
The accused was informed that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the service of his VBI on November 28.
