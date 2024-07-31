Man charged with murder in the shooting death of Elvardo Thompson last weekend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of killing Elvardo Thompson, 24, on Pinecrest Drive last weekend.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned D’Ondre Ramsey, 28, on murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

His alleged accomplices, Jamaal Hamilton, 25, and Shanton McSweeney, 21, were arraigned on the same charges last Friday.

The trio allegedly shot and killed Thompson as he sat in his red Dodge Ram on Pinecrest Drive around 7pm on July 20.

The victim’s vehicle crashed into a nearby house after he was ambushed.

After hearing gunshots from the East Street South Police Station, officers reportedly pursued the suspect’s grey Nissan Cube as it fled the area at high speeds.

The car chase ended on Bamboo Blvd after the suspect’s vehicle collided with another car. McSweeney allegedly shot police Constable 4476 McHardy before officers shot him in his lower body.