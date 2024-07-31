Murdered woman suspected case of domestic violence

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A WOMAN was murdered yesterday in what is suspected to be a case of domestic violence.

Theresa Knowles was found dead with injuries to her upper body in a residence off Homestead Street. Police refused to reveal how she sustained her injuries.

Viola Richardson, 65, said her sister was in a complicated relationship for over 20 years.

“She was trying to get out of the relationship,” she said, tearfully. “When I look, all of a sudden, I see them two tagging together again.”

“My husband said to me, Viola, not good. I said, I can’t say nothing. I said they must know what they doing. Leave it alone.”

Chief Superintendent Dwight Smith, the officer in charge of the Grove Police Station, said police spoke to a man who may be related to the murdered woman, and he is helping police with their investigation.

The crime scene was emotionally charged.

Ms Knowles’ sisters cried out loud and embraced each other. The murdered woman’s young son stood next to his aunts, numb and seemingly struggling to make sense of what was happening.

Mrs Richardson said she was alerted to her sister’s absence and went search- ing for her.

“We have been up and down,” she said. “When we came through here, I saw the car. I saw the truck. I say Jesus.”

As Mrs Richardson spoke, people nearby shouted allegations about the behaviour of the deceased, suggesting she frequently visited the house where she was found, frustrating a man who lived there.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna said if the matter is a domestic incident, police encourage the public to seek help if they are experiencing challenges.

“Everybody may have a challenge in their relationship from time to time, but we don’t want those challenges to cause you to make a mistake that you may regret,” he said.

“Even if you don’t feel comfortable reaching out to the crisis centre, maybe just talking to a friend or family member or local clergyman may help because we don’t want incidents like this or any other potential domestic violence incident to occur.”