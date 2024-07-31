PM expected to return to Bahamas today after having successful sciatica surgery

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is expected to return to the country today after undergoing surgery abroad for compression of his sciatic nerve, according to his wife, Ann Marie Davis.

She described her husband’s state as “absolutely fantastic”.

“He’s walking around, he’s walking fast, faster than I can as a matter of fact,” she said. “He’s just amazing. He came through the surgery very well. It was very necessary, it was a last resort. He has recovered. He’s about 99 percent there.”

Mrs Davis said Mr Davis could not travel immediately after the surgery because sitting up straight and enduring turbulence would have been difficult.

“Everything had to heal,” she said.

The Cleveland Clinic says sciatica involves irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression that affects one or more nerves running down the lower back and into the legs. The condition is not considered serious, but severe cases require surgery.

Mr Davis had reportedly battled sciatica for a few months and suffered excruciating pain in one of his legs when he stood.