Police seize drugs weapons and ammo at GB residence from suspect ‘not on our radar’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old Bahamian man is in police custody after a significant seizure of illegal drugs, weapons, and ammunition at a residence in Grand Bahama.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles said law enforcement officials received information that led to the discovery and arrest of the suspect shortly after 9pm on Monday.

Officers from the Anti-gang and Firearms Unit, the Customs Department, and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force searched a home in the eastern part of Grand Bahama.

They found five high-powered weapons, one pistol, over 500 rounds of ammunition, 11 packages and jars of suspected marijuana, and components of a firearm.

ACP Knowles said investigations are still underway. Police have not yet estimated the street value of the drugs, weapons, and ammunition.

She said the person in custody is unknown to police and believes others may be involved.

“This young man was certainly not on our radar,” she said.

Police are also concerned about the types of weapons being discovered in the country.

ACP Knowles said: “Before me right now are five deadly weapons. Can you imagine if they get on the streets, what could possibly happen?

“We are concerned that there are more weapons and dangerous drugs on our streets.”