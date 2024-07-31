Times for Bahamian athletes participating in the 2024 Olympic Games

PARIS, FRANCE: Here's the schedule showing the times in The Bahamas that Bahamian athletes are participating in the 2024 Olympic Game through the weekend:

Friday

Track and field

4-7am - Ken Mullings - first day of decathlon - 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump.

12:15pm - Charisma Taylor, women’s triple jump qualifying round.

1:10pm - Mixed 4 x 400m relay qualifying round.





Saturday

Swimming

6am - Rhanihka Gibbs - women’s 50m freestyle preliminary - heat 7, lane 7.

Track and field

4-6:41am - Ken Mullings - last day of decathlon - 110m hurdles, discus, javelin and 1,500m.

5:55am - Wanya McCoy - men’s 100m preliminaries.

2:20pm - Charisma Taylor - women’s triple jump final, if she advances.

2:55 pm - Mixed 4 x 400m relay final, if the team advances.





Sunday

Swimming

12:30pm - Rhanishka Gibbs - women’s 50m freestyle swimming final - if she advances.

Track and field

5:50am - Antoine Andrews - men’s 100m hurdles preliminaries.

12:30pm - Steven Gardiner - men’s 400m preliminaries.

2:05pm - Wayna McCoy - men’s 100m semifinals, if he advances.

3:50 pm - Wanya McCoy - men’s 100m final, if he advances.