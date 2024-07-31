Times for Bahamian athletes participating in the 2024 Olympic Games

PARIS, FRANCE: Here's the schedule showing the times in The Bahamas that Bahamian athletes are participating in the 2024 Olympic Game through the weekend:
Friday
Track and field
4-7am - Ken Mullings - first day of decathlon - 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump.
12:15pm - Charisma Taylor, women’s triple jump qualifying round.
1:10pm - Mixed 4 x 400m relay qualifying round.
Saturday
Swimming
6am - Rhanihka Gibbs - women’s 50m freestyle preliminary - heat 7, lane 7.
Track and field
4-6:41am - Ken Mullings - last day of decathlon - 110m hurdles, discus, javelin and 1,500m.
5:55am - Wanya McCoy - men’s 100m preliminaries.
2:20pm - Charisma Taylor - women’s triple jump final, if she advances.
2:55 pm - Mixed 4 x 400m relay final, if the team advances.
Sunday
Swimming
12:30pm - Rhanishka Gibbs - women’s 50m freestyle swimming final - if she advances.
Track and field
5:50am - Antoine Andrews - men’s 100m hurdles preliminaries.
12:30pm - Steven Gardiner - men’s 400m preliminaries.
2:05pm - Wayna McCoy - men’s 100m semifinals, if he advances.
3:50 pm - Wanya McCoy - men’s 100m final, if he advances.
