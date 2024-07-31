0

Times for Bahamian athletes participating in the 2024 Olympic Games

TEAM BAHAMAS athletes travel along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Nir Elias/Pool Photo via AP)

As of Wednesday, July 31, 2024

PARIS, FRANCE: Here's the schedule showing the times in The Bahamas that Bahamian athletes are participating in the 2024 Olympic Game through the weekend:

Friday

Track and field

4-7am - Ken Mullings - first day of decathlon - 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump.

12:15pm - Charisma Taylor, women’s triple jump qualifying round. 

1:10pm - Mixed 4 x 400m relay qualifying round.


Saturday

Swimming 

6am - Rhanihka Gibbs - women’s 50m freestyle preliminary - heat 7, lane 7.

Track and field

4-6:41am - Ken Mullings - last day of decathlon - 110m hurdles, discus, javelin and 1,500m.

5:55am - Wanya McCoy - men’s 100m preliminaries. 

2:20pm - Charisma Taylor - women’s triple jump final, if she advances. 

2:55 pm - Mixed 4 x 400m relay final, if the team advances. 


Sunday

Swimming

12:30pm - Rhanishka Gibbs - women’s 50m freestyle swimming final - if she advances.

Track and field

5:50am - Antoine Andrews - men’s 100m hurdles preliminaries.

12:30pm - Steven Gardiner - men’s 400m preliminaries.

2:05pm - Wayna McCoy - men’s 100m semifinals, if he advances. 

3:50 pm - Wanya McCoy - men’s 100m final, if he advances. 

