‘Tremendous concern’ on Silver’s Bimini airlift halt

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM executives yesterday said it was “a tremendous concern” that Bimini’s major source of commercial airlift had suspended all flights until Friday due to the airport’s inoperable fire truck.

Kerry Fountain, the Bahama Out Island Promotion Board’s executive, told Tribune Business that Silver Airways “delivers the most seats in and out on a daily basis” from that island destination via its 40-seat and 70-seat aircraft. “In a nutshell, is it a concern? It’s a tremendous concern,” he added of Silver’s short-term cancellations. “Unlike a lot of islands in The Bahamas, Bimini’s high season is the summer. We’re being negatively impacted by this in our best season.

“You cannot replace them. You cannot send another 40-70 seater in there until such time as they have a fire truck. IATA (the International Air Transport Association) won’t allow that. Silver Airways, in a statement, told passengers that due to South Bimini Airport’s “inability to repair their firefighting and rescue vehicle” it was suspending all flights until this Friday.

It added that the fire truck has been “unserviceable” since July 24 and, despite “repeated requests for updates and solutions”, the issue has not been resolved. “Silver Airways regrets to inform you that all flights to and from South Bimini Airport (BIM) are expected to be cancelled through August 2, 2024,” the airline said.

“Unfortunately, this disruption is due to the airport’s inability to repair their fire fighting and rescue vehicle, which has been unserviceable since July 24, 2024. Despite repeated requests for updates and solutions, the airport has not been able to resolve this critical safety issue, leading to the necessity of cancelling flights to ensure passenger safety.”

Tribune Business understands the fire truck is over 44 years-old. The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in a statement, said the Airport Authority has secured the part needed for the fire truck and repairs will be completed by Thursday.

It added that despite “proactive preventative maintenance” the decades-old fire truck still experienced mechanical woes. However, a new fire truck is headed to South Bimini and will arrive next week.

“This cancellation was attributed to an aged fire truck that experienced a mechanical issue in spite of proactive preventative maintenance. Upon notification, the Airport Authority immediately began an urgent sourcing for the replacement mechanical part, which has since been secured,” the ministry said.

“Mechanics from the Airport Authority are expected to arrive in Bimini tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 and repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday, August 1, 2024. This was communicated to Silver Airways.

“In addition to the urgent immediate repairs, a new fire truck was acquired for South Bimini and has been enroute with an expected arrival within the next week, well ahead of the anticipated ground-breaking for the new multi-million dollar South Bimini Airport,” the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation added.

“Bimini remains a very important hub for domestic and international traffic. We value our relationship with airline stakeholders, including passengers, and apologise for any inconvenience and disruption to their travel plans.”

The Davis administration launched a $260m Family Island Renaissance Programme to transform 14 airports and improve their deteriorating state.

South Bimini Airport is slated to receive an $80m upgrade. The Bimini Airport Development Partners (BADP) consortium has faced backlash from private aviation operators over increased fees since they took over the management and renovation at the airport.

Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation, said the issue has been discussed with Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, and it was determined “there is a price” for ensuring Family Island airports are brought up to standard.

He maintained that the Department of Aviation is open to making changes to these fees upon feedback from residents, but will continue to do “what needs to be done” to ensure Family Islands have proper airport infrastructure.