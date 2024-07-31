Two men charged with robbing a man at gunpoint earlier this month

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded in custody after they were accused of robbing a man at gunpoint earlier this month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Solomon Mortimer, 42, and Glen Braynen, 20, on armed robbery.

The duo, while armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed William Rahming of $350 cash on July 13 in New Providence.

The defendants were told their matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are served on November 21.