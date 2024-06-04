25th Annual Basketball Smiles camp June 17-19

COACH Sam Nichols, retired Hall of Fame head women’s basketball coach at McMurry University, Abilene, Texas will be coming again this year for his 25th Annual Basketball Smiles Basketball Camp.

This will be a special 25th anniversary celebration camp. In honour of our historic 25th anniversary, this year’s Basketball Smiles camp will be an Elite Skills development camp focusing on upper-level basketball skills for serious-minded players.

This year’s camp will be limited to junior high and high school players only! To provide a quality coach-player ratio, camp size will be limited - first come, first-served.

The camp will be held at the Kendal Isaacs Gym and outdoor courts, June 17-19. Basketball Smiles camps are free and are coordinated by HO Nash coach Patty Johnson. Basketball Smiles Camps have always been widely popular, and unfortunately, in years past, we have had more students arrive for camp that we could accommodate, and several had to be turned away at the door.

So, to avoid disappointment, come early to register (note registration times) so you won’t be left out! Here is the Camp Schedule: Monday-Wednesday June 17-19 Girls Camp 9:00am-12:00pm Registration at 8:30am Boys Camp 1:00pm-4:00pm Registration at 12:30pm

To provide a quality camp experience, size will be limited! For safety concerns, no unsupervised children will be allowed at Camp. Since Basketball Smiles began, boys and girls across the Bahamas have benefited from these free basketball camps and the Life Skills Program of Basketball Smiles.

Over 12,000 children have been served through Basketball Smiles since our beginning in 1999. In 2007, Sam retired from 33 years coaching Women’s Basketball.

The last 12 years was spent as Head Women’s Basketball Coach at McMurry University. He retired as the all-time winningest Women’s Basketball Coach in McMurry University history. In 2017 he was inducted into the prestigious McMurry University Athletic Hall of Honor.

Nichols has also been named as the Women’s Basketball Coach for the All-Century Team at McMurry University. Coach Nichols guided the Lady Indians to national prominence during his twelve seasons at McMurry University. He also won several Coach-of-the-Year honors during his career.

Nichols will be joined by Texas coaches Jonathan Gibson, Trovocie Jackson, Kyle and Renee Williams, David Bookman, Chris Burrow, Larry Petite, Jeremy Cunningham, Billy Cunningham, and Derek Speights.

“After over 40 years of basketball camp experience, I’ve found that a fast paced camp with three days of high intensity, quality instruction is the most efficient way to conduct a basketball camp. We are so excited about our historic 25th Anniversary Celebration Camp and to offer an Elite Skills Development Camp to serious basketball players in The Bahamas.”

Basketball Smiles is sponsored in part in Nassau by The Atlantis, the Green Parrot, Kelly’s, Bahamas Wholesale, Lickety Split, D’Albenas Company, Wizard Signs, Original Patties, Kooler Ice, Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise, and Rotary Club of East Nassau.

“This group of coaches comprise a tremendous staff of dedicated coaches with big hearts who love teaching the game of basketball. We have the largest and most experienced staff in the history of Basketball Smiles,” Nichols said.

“All of these coaches raised their own money and are giving of their free time to come and work with Bahamian boys and girls. The quality of instruction will be second to none, and the love these coaches have for the campers will be second to none.”

The motto of Basketball Smiles is: “We bring a week of smiles and hope through basketball.” According to Nichols, “Along with basketball, we conduct a daily life skills program during the camp that emphasizes self-respect, academic success, good citizenship, and spiritual values. Our goal is not just to develop basketball players but help build future leaders in the Bahamas.”

As always, Nichols’ itinerary will be coordinated by Coach Patty Johnson of HO Nasf Jr. High. If you have any questions regarding the Basketball Smiles Camp, contact coach Johnson at HO Nash Jr.High at 242-323-6489

