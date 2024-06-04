Bahamas Aquatics names team for Goodwill Games

FOLLOWING its final team selection, Bahamas Aquatics has released the names of the competitors that will represent The Bahamas at the 2024 Goodwill Games Swimming Championships.

The games are scheduled for August 16-18 in St Lucia. The team will be coached by Dwayne Davis Jr, assisted by Kadesha Culmer and Kristen Farrington.

Selected to the team are the following competitors:

Females 8-and-under - Skyrah Chambers, Zeni Dorsett, Milana McDonald and Anthonique Rolle. The alternates are Shiloh Ferguson and Celeste Johnson.

Females 9-10 - Samaiya Coleman, Cailyn Dean, Delneia Hamiliton and Isabella Munroe. The alternates are Grace Nottage and Katelin-Dahlia Hanna.

Females 11 -12 - Gillian Albury, Nai’a Belton, Noel Pratt and Semaiah Rolle. The alternates are Skarlette Donaldson and Helsinki Mitchell.

Females 13 -14 - Christin-Alyssa Clarke, Samirah Donaldson, Madyson Julien and Trinity Pratt. The alternate is Adaiah Smith.

Females 15 -17 - Tia-Isabella Adderley, Anjaleah Knowles, Rayven Ward and Bianca Johnson. The alternates are Giada Bertoldo and Lauren Bridgewater.

Males 8-and-under - Lynden Feaste, Mason Hanna, Avyn McKenzie and Kyrie Smith. The alternates are Ari Rolle and James Burrows.

Males 9-10 - Logan Comarcho, Kymani Cooper, Deon Morris and Dylan Musgrove. The alternates are Asher Bastian and Cole Albury.

Males 11 -12 - Tyler Cartwright, Nitayo Knowles, Keiron Lloyd and Dexter Russell. The alternatives are Kai Bastian and Zander Lightbourne.

Males 13 -14 - Damari Butler, Jahan Chatlani-Pickstock, Noah Knowles and Rafael McBroom. The alternates are Trace Russell, Kraige Adderley and Issac Wright.Males 15 -17 - Caleb Ferguson, Donald Saunders, Kieran Sealy and Matthais Simms.

Alternates: Michael Fox and Daniel Ferguson III.