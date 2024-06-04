Brice promoted to sales manager at Tribune Radio

TAMIKA Brice is the new sales manager at Tribune Radio Limited.

Tamika has been a key member of Tribune Radio Limited sales team for 26 years, consistently exceeding expectations and demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities. In her previous role as account executive, Tamika had a proven track record of success.

“We are thrilled to promote Ms. Tamika Brice to Sales Manager” said Ollie Ferguson, COO at Tribune Radio Limited. “She has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to exceeding goals and fostering a collaborative sales environment. Her dedication, expertise, and deep understanding of our company and industry make her the ideal candidate to lead our sales team to continued growth and success.

“Tribune Radio Limited is a leading provider in the broadcasting industry. The company is dedicated to providing music and entertainment while supporting the civic and cultural life of the community; and training and career development opportunities to our employees; and continued financial growth to the shareholders.”

Tamika can be contacted at tbrice@tribunemedia.net.