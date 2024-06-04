Cleveland Eneas Primary School wins NPPPSSA track & field title

FROM day one to the end, Cleveland Eneas Primary left their imprint on the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Associations’ 44th Track and Field Championships.

Cleveland Eneas Primary stamped their final approval on the 44th edition of the championships as they carted off the overall title on Friday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The meet, which was sponsored in part by Virgo Car Rental, was held under the theme: “Continue to build a culture of excellence through sports.”

In a dominating fashion, Cleveland Eneas Primary accumulated a total of 290 points during the three-day meet to finish well ahead of their nearest rivals, Sadie Curtis Primary, who trailed in second with 152.

Garvin Tynes Primary clinched third place with 139.