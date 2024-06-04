Man accused of importing nine guns, ammo and drugs with intent to supply

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was granted $9,900 bail after he was accused of importing nine firearms and over 100 rounds of ammunition into The Bahamas last month.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Ahmad Bain, 31, with several firearm and ammunition charges yesterday.

These include nine counts of importation of a firearm, four counts of importation of ammunition, conspiracy to import firearms, conspiracy to import ammunition, importation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Bain, with Deshante Belle, 21, faced two additional counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply.

Bain and accomplices allegedly imported nine firearms into Lynden Pindling International Airport Freight Terminal on May 14. These weapons included a black Austria Glock 17 9mm pistol, a black Austria Glock 19 9mm pistol, a black DB9 9mm pistol, a black Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, a brown and black FN 5.7 pistol, a black Austria Glock 26 9mm pistol, a grey and gold Canon 9mm pistol, a black Taurus Judge 410 pistol and a silver and black Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol.

On the same day, Bain allegedly imported 100 .40 rounds, 184 9mm rounds, 20 5.7 rounds and five 410 rounds along with 4lbs of marijuana.

Bain and Ms Belle were allegedly found with a further 82 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 25 .45 rounds of ammunition on May 29.

While both defendants pleaded not guilty to their shared ammunition charge, Bain was informed that his remaining charges would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie did not object to either defendant’s bail.

Belle’s bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. Following the intercession of her attorney Gary Russell, Belle was told that she must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station on Mondays by 6pm.

Devard Francis, Bain’s attorney, said his client is a boat captain with no prior charges. Mr Francis further said Bain was the breadwinner of his family and did not pose a flight risk in his bail application.

Bain’s bail was set at $9,900 with one or two sureties. The defendant must surrender his passport and will be fitted with a monitoring device. He must also sign in at the Carmichael Station on Mondays and Fridays by 6pm. Bain must further obey a 8pm to 6.30am curfew.

The defendants will return to court for trial and potential service of a VBI on August 29.

Mario McCartney also represented Bain.



