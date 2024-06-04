Man accused of molesting 13-year-old girl last week

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 56-year-old man was granted $7,000 bail yesterday after he was accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Carlos Mariategue Villa with indecent assault.

Villa allegedly indecently assaulted a teenage girl in New Providence on May 30.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prosecutor Inspector S Coakley did not object to his bail.

The accused was informed that he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Sunday by 5pm while released.

Villa’s trial begins on September 18.