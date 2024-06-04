Man charged with murder of a man on Bernard Road

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A 30-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old father in the Bernard Road area last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Shaquille Sturrup with murder.

Sturrup and accomplices allegedly ambushed and shot Devontino Brown as he arrived at a residence on Greys Terrace at 10pm on May 23.

While the victim reportedly tried to flee from his assailants, it is said that he collapsed near a vehicle before he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Sturrup was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant’s VBI is slated for service on August 29.

Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.



