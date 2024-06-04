Pheron Charlton wins HBCU fastest man title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With a little boost from his family in the stands, Pheron Charlton was able to display his speed as he carted home the 2024 Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Fastest Man Championship title.

The race between Charlton and three other players was held on Saturday as the highlight of the HBCU All-Star weekend at the Don Saunders Field in Houston, Texas.

The All-Star weekend brought together 40 of the best players from division one and II, as well as as the NAIA, to showcase their skills in a series of events before professional and college scouts. There was also a similar set up for girls in softball.

Versatile Charlton was selected as a member of the Florida Memorial University Lions men’s team where he plays primarily in centrefield after he led his team with a .277 batting average. In the 40 games he played and started, Charlton stole 35 of his 38 bases he attempted, drove in 25 runs on 39 hits and scored 41 runs.

Charlton, 20, was just delighted to be a part of the All-Star weekend, but he was even more thrilled to emerge as the champion in the fastest man race in the HBCU All-Star Classic.

“It took a lot, but I knew I had it in me, especially getting to the line,” he said. “I envisioned myself winning the race even before it got started.”

The players participated in a 60-dash preliminary race on Friday and the top four players advanced to the final where they competed for the trophy and bragging rights.

With his parents, Judith and Prince Charlton, his sister, K’Lysa Knowles; his aunt Simone Knowles and his cousin, Chad Wilkinson.

“To have my family there all the way from the Bahamas meant a lot to me. I knew I had to go out there and win it just for them. I could hear them from the outfield screaming and cheering for me.”

Charlton said he got all of the support he needed to succeed. The All-Star game was played on Saturday as well. With the players from various colleges divided into two teams, Charlton played second base and centrefield as they pulled off the victory.

“I met a lot of great guys from the other colleges and was able to develop some bond with each other,” he said. “Hopefully that will carry over to our future games in college and the pro ranks.”

Also during the day, Charlton and the other players participated in a youth training camp where they worked the various stations on a 15-minute rotation.

Charlton is now in Tampa, Florida where he is playing in the Gulf Shores Collegiate Baseball League for the next six weeks to help sharpen his skills.

He didn’t play yesterday as his team, Sawx, lost their season opener. But after taking time off to recuperate from the transit from the All-Star game, he’s hoping to be in their line-up when they play again today.

Once he’s finished, Charlton will return home for some relaxation before he returns to FMU for his senior year in August where he is studying business administration.

“I definitely would say this past season was a trial and error, but I was able to finish the Sun Conference with a tie in stolen bases,” he said. “Hopefully I can improve on my performances in my senior year.”

The 2021 graduate of St Augustine’s College went on to play his freshman year at Georgia State University before he transferred to FMU.