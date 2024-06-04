Two men charged with armed robbery of woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded yesterday after they were accused of stealing money from a woman at gunpoint last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Moses Tilme, 20, and Lavar Jones, 19, with armed robbery.

The pair, while armed with a black handgun, allegedly robbed Marie Joseph of an undetermined amount of cash belonging to China Town Resources on May 25 in New Providence.

The duo were informed that their matter would move to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused’s VBIs are due for service on August 29.

Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.