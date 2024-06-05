BFA names final roster for CONCACAF qualifier

THE Bahamas Football Association announced its final roster for the men’s national soccer team as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifier.

The team is set to depart on Thursday, June 6, for St. Kitts, where they will face a challenging schedule in their quest to secure a spot in the World Cup.

The team roster comprises of the following:

Goalkeepers - Amard Adderley and Michael Butler.

Defenders - Duane Beneby, Quinton Carey, Alexiou Cartwright, William Gardiner, Evelt Julmis, Johnathan Miller, Kai Perez, Lesly St. Fleur and.Jean Tilo.

Midfielders - Brandon Adderley, Jordan Cheetham, Reuben Edgecombe, Deron Ferguson, Michael Massey, Daylan Russell and Jordin Wilson. Forwards - Nahum Johnson and Wood Julmis. The management team comprise of the following: Head Coach - Nesly Jean; Assistant Coach - Kevin Davies; Head of Delegation - Frederick Lunn; Manager - Larry Minns; Assistant Manager - Carlton Adderley and Medical Staff - Daniel Miller.

Group B Challenge and Schedule

The Bahamas will compete in Group B alongside teams Costa Rica, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Grenada.

Facing such competitive teams, our squad is eager to rise to the occasion and demonstrate their capabilities on the field.

Bruce Swan, Technical Director of the Bahamas Football Association, expressed his confidence in the team’s preparation and potential.

“Our players have shown tremendous dedication and skill in their training sessions,” he said. “We are ready to showcase the talent of Bahamian football on the international stage.”

CONCACAF has confirmed the schedule for the region’s World Cup Qualifying matches during the FIFA Match Windows of June 2024 and June 2025.

A total of 30 nations divided in 6 groups will be competing for three berths in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and two Play-off slots.

Group winners and runners-up will progress to the Final Qualification Round. CONCACAF nations have the opportunity to fill 8 spots in 2026 World Cup with Mexico, USA and Canada already qualify as host nations.

Match Schedule:

June 8: Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago, Kickoff 5:30 pm EST, St. Kitts (Note: Due to renovations at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, the Bahamas will host this match at the SKNFA Technical Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis).

June 11: St. Kitts vs Bahamas, Kickoff 4:00 pm EST, SKNFA Technical Center, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

June 13: Team returns to Nassau.

Venue Update:

Due to ongoing renovations at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, the Bahamas will host its home match against Trinidad and Tobago in St. Kitts.

“We appreciate the understanding and support of our fans and community during this time,” the BFA wrote. “The Bahamas Football Association encourages all fans to rally behind the team during these key matches.

“The support from our community will be vital as the players strive to make history and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”











