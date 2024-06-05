FOUR Walls Squash and Social Club hosts Open Championships

FOUR Walls Squash and Social Club proudly hosted the 2024 Four Walls Squash Open Championships May 23-25, marking the largest tournament since the club’s inception during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event featured four highly competitive divisions, a first for the club, underscoring the growth and increasing popularity of the indoor racket sport.

“We are thrilled with the incredible turnout and the high level of competition displayed at this year’s championships. The event showcased the competitive spirit of our squash community and talent across all skill levels,” said Michael Fields, tournament director.

“The success of this event is a testament to the dedication of our players, the support of our sponsors – International Private Banking Systems (IPBS), Technical Adjusters, and Seven Seas – and the vibrant squash community that has flourished here since our opening,” said Fields.

Both seasoned players and emerging talents competed, culminating in thrilling finals that captivated a large and enthusiastic audience.

The winners of the respective divisions were:

· Men’s Division A: Jon Hope

· Open Division B: Vibert Williams

· Men’s Division C: Dhurai Ferguson

· Women’s Division C: Kristin Whylly

“This tournament came on the heels of our rookie tournament hosted in March and it was notable to see Kristin win a nail-biter as the Division C champion after recently winning the rookie tournament. Squash is a game where you can have fun and be competitive at every level,” said Fields.

The Four Walls Summer Squashathon

To further its mission of promoting the fun and competitive sport, Four Walls is also launching an exciting new event, the Four Walls Summer Squashathon, June 10-15. This event will offer a week of free squash classes, open to the general public. Participants can register online to experience squash through a week of complimentary coaching sessions. Registration is available on the Four Walls website for all skill levels and individuals over the age of 18.

Whether you are inspired by the thrilling matches from the recent tournament or curious to try squash for the first time, this event is designed to welcome everyone.

“It’s a fantastic way to stay active, beat the summer heat, and discover a new form of exercise. We invite the public to bring a friend and sign up for a class. The Squashathon is a perfect opportunity to be part of our growing squash community,” said Noelle Nicolls, Managing Director.

For more information about Four Walls Squash and Social Club and upcoming events, please visit www.fourwallsbahamas.com or contact (242) 394-5042.