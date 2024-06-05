Govt to build ‘Cat-5 ready’ hurricane shelters

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





DISASTER Risk Management Authority managing director Aarone Sargent said the government is seeking to build at least five hurricane shelters that could withstand category five storms over the next two years.

Hurricane Dorian highlighted the insufficiency of such facilities as schools, which are usually used as shelters, and prompted officials to say they would construct hurricane-resistant shelters on each island.

This year’s hurricane season is projected to be the most active in years, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projecting 17 to 25 storms, eight to 13 hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes.

Mr Sargeant said officials are working with regional partners and the United Kingdom to get funding for “purpose-built shelters”.

He noted that the construction of a shelter in Central Pines, Abaco, is moving “full speed ahead.” The building would be able to withstand category-five storms with winds up to 200 miles per hour. It will be complete by the end of this year, but will be usable this summer in an emergency.

Officials are also set to open a similar building in South Andros.

Officials said 144 hurricane shelters would be available this hurricane season, and shelter inspections were complete as of May 30.

Alex Storr, chairman of the DRM authority, said the country is ready to handle a strong storm.

“The infrastructure is in place,” he said.

“I can’t say we are ready for a Hurricane Dorian-type storm because nobody could be, but we are ready to tackle whatever comes our way. You can be confident in that.”

The DRM Authority results from a merger between the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA).

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis noted last week that the government has a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to help post-storms.

Mr Sargent said the law allows the government to send funds to the DRM Authority for preventative and post-disaster measures.

The funds would help the authority prepare and procure relief items and provide aid after a hurricane.

He said officials want the funds established by the end of June.