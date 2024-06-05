Police: Investigation ‘still ongoing’ in Detention Centre sex assault claim

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net





MONTHS after a Jamaican woman claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre, police said they are still investigating her allegations.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson could not give a timeline when the probe would be completed, telling The Tribune: “It is still ongoing.”

Last December, a 40-year-old Jamaican woman and her 11-year-old son were released from custody after The Tribune contacted immigration officials and people from the Jamaican Consulate in The Bahamas asked about her condition.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted in immigration custody and continually abused after complaining about an officer’s actions.

Since the alleged incident, she said she has made several statements to police –– the most recent last month –– but has not yet heard back from them.

“To me, they just don’t care,” she said. “I am a human. I’m still feeling pain. I just need justice.”

She claimed her alleged assailant continued to harass her by showing up at her home and at court whenever she appeared for an unrelated matter.

“Last week Friday when I went to court, the immigration officer said my life is in danger. He told me he not leaving me. He told me that,” she said. “I am scared.”

She said she could not leave the country because authorities had not returned her or her son’s passports and other personal items.

“I have my 11-year-old son, and I’m trying to get him to school. Last week, I gone see my lawyer and she tell me I need to go get counselling,” the woman claimed.