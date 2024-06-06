Bahamas Bowl returns to Nassau on January 4

Renovated Thomas A. Robinson Stadium Hosts Ninth Edition of Longest Running International Game





ESPN announced the Bahamas Bowl, the longest running international bowl game in college football history, will return to Nassau, Bahamas after a one-year absence. The game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. ET and televised live on ESPN.

This will be the first time the Bahamas Bowl has been played in January, and the first time the game has been played on a Saturday.

The Bahamas Bowl is played at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, which was undergoing renovations last year in advance of the recently completed World Athletics Relays track and field competition. That event attracted top athletes from around the world in their final qualifying push for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We are thrilled to bring the Bahamas Bowl back to its long-time home in Nassau,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, Executive Director of the Bahamas Bowl. “It is a once in a lifetime experience for the teams and their fans, who will enjoy the newly refurbished stadium. The Saturday date gives local Bahamian sports fans their best opportunity ever to see the game.”

“We are excited to welcome back the Bahamas Bowl which has been a highlight of our destination’s annual sports calendar for a close to a decade,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “The media coverage generated by this premier international sporting event provides invaluable exposure for The Islands of The Bahamas at the height of winter when consumers in our key markets are craving beach and sunshine.”

“Our destination takes pride in being the designated home of the longest running international American college football bowl,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “The Bahamas’ reputation as the region’s leading sports tourism destination is reflected in the diverse lineup of world-class sporting meets that are held annually within our shores.”

One of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Bahamas Bowl has traditionally showcased teams from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference.

Past winners include UAB in 2022, Middle Tennessee in 2021, Buffalo in 2019, FIU in 2018, Ohio in 2017, Old Dominion in 2016, Western Michigan in 2015 and Western Kentucky in 2014.

More information, including travel packages, can be found on the Bahamas Bowl web site.