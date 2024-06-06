Davis announces death of former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Evans

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced that former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Evans, KC, died yesterday morning.

Before beginning his contribution to the 2024/2025 budget debate yesterday, Mr Davis spoke highly of his “good friend” and described him as a “gentleman” with whom he practised and studied law.

In calling Mr Evans a “gentle giant”, Mr Davis recalled the pair’s memories. Mr Evans’ son was Mr Davis’ godson.

“Always remember that death is not the end, as I keep saying and reminding myself, it’s not the end,” Mr Davis said. “It’s not a full stop, rather it’s only a mere comma in the sentence of our lives, something I’m always reminded of by my good friend Leslie Miller. It’s only a comma in the sentence of all our lives and as believers, we commend his soul to the Almighty.”

Mr Evans served in several capacities. He started his career as Crown counsel from 1976 to 1979. He served as acting magistrate from September 1981 to December 1981 and from January 1983 to September 1983.

He established Evans & Co law firm in 1987, serving as senior partner for 39 years. He leaves behind his wife, Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, and children.