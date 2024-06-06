Govt to buy Princess towers for under $4m

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





THE government will not only acquire the International Bazaar and reopen West Sunrise Road in Grand Bahama –– it will buy the Princess Towers Hotel as well.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced yesterday that these will be purchased for less than $4m.

He clarified his administration’s plans after saying last week that the government would acquire the Bazaar and reopen the highway for $30m.

During his contribution to the budget debate yesterday, he said loan facility has been arranged with the Afro-Exim Bank for an exciting new development on the site, details of which would be provided shortly.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey expanded on his comments, saying her ministry plans to create an Afro-Caribbean Marketplace at the International Bazaar site.

She said the Bazaar property will be transformed into a world-class tourist attraction featuring 74 countries and 16 islands of The Bahamas.

“It is a plan that includes people and kills two birds with one stone; it fixes the mess that the GBPA nor the side opposition have been able to resolve and brings to life an exciting new project to be funded by in-depth analysis through Afro Export-Import Bank,” she said.

Ms Moxey said the Davis administration has done what the city’s administrators have not been able to do to resolve what she described as “longstanding legacy issues” in Freeport that have contributed to Grand Bahama’s economic stagnation.

The portion of West Sunrise Highway that ran through Royal Oasis Resort and the Bazaar, once a popular venue for cultural festivals and international events, was purchased from the GBPA and turned into a man-made beach.

Ms Moxey said the people of Grand Bahama have advocated for reopening the road.

“In 2017, the previous PLP administration made some progress. So, immediately upon coming to the office, we reignited the process, and here we are today,” she said.

“The most powerful part of this development is that the government is not fixing a vexing problem; it is creating a revenue generator for the government and the people of the Bahamas. So, I am pleased to reiterate the announcement made by the prime minister that the West Sunrise Highway, the road between International Bazaar and old Royal Oasis Resort, will be reopened.”

Ms Moxey said the government also agreed to acquire the property on which the International Bazaar and the Royal Oasis Tower and Casino are situated for future development, revitalizing the area, and stimulating economic activity.

She said the transaction involves 14 property owners and added that the structures will be demolished and beautified.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Thompson, the MP for East Grand Bahama, questioned why the prime minister said the government would spend $4m to acquire the Bazaar, Princess Hotel and reopen the West Sunrise Highway when only $1 million was allocated in the capital budget to acquire the Royal Oasis and only $1m to demolish the Royal Oasis property.

“We all agree that the status quo must change, but to what?” he asked. “We need to understand what’s your vision plan for Grand Bahama. You can’t keep this a secret; the people of Grand Bahama ought to know what your plan is for Grand Bahama.”