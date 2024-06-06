Pintard optimistic FNM ‘will come together’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard is optimistic the FNM will come together after the weekend’s convention, when he defeated former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to retain party leadership.

Reporters asked Mr Pintard if he believes Dr Minnis would participate more in FNM meetings and affairs.

He said he had not spoken to Dr Minnis since winning the race, but believed the two would speak in the House of Assembly, where they sit next to each other.

Dr Minnis was absent from the House of Assembly yesterday. Although he congratulated Mr Pintard in a statement after Saturday’s race, earlier, he claimed “skullduggery “ was involved and that the process had not been fair.

“We are optimistic that Free National Movement supporters will, in fact, in large numbers, work together where there were differences,” Mr Pintard said. “We saw in the room, the electricity in the room, the number of persons that showed up to send a clear message to the country, that they are fed up with the present administration.”

“They are enthusiastic and excited about the way forward and new team leadership, and so we’re excited, and we believe others will fall in line as we move on because you know the ship has sailed.”

Mr Pintard received 486 votes, 75 per cent of the total votes, while Dr Minnis got 163.