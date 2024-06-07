GB Hurricane shelter opens

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The first dedicated hurricane shelter constructed in Grand Bahama was officially opened yesterday, almost a week into the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season.

The 4,200 sq ft multi-purpose facility can accommodate 250 to 300 people during a storm. It has restrooms, showers, an industrial kitchen, a water well, and a generator.

The building was constructed at a cost of over $500,000 through donations from the government, local and international private donors, and NGOs.

The Evangeline Jervis Hurricane Shelter is located at the Freeport Seventh Day Adventist Church on Beachway and Gambier Drive. During a hurricane, it will be turned over to the Ministry of Social Services. All year round it will serve as a soup kitchen.

An additional $100,000 needs to be raised for furnishings, including cots, partitions, air conditioning, and an emergency fire system.

Joel Lewis, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama, delivered remarks on behalf of Minister Ginger Moxey. He mentioned that a year ago, the late Obie Wilchombe, former Minister of Social Services, had requested the Bahamas government to make a substantial contribution to the shelter project.

Rupert Hayward, Director of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, seen second from right, tours the new Evangeline Jervis Hurricane Shelter in Grand Bahama.He noted that the Freeport SDA church has been “a lifeline” to thousands of families and individuals in crisis in Grand Bahama since 2009 when it initially opened the Evangeline Community Service Distribution Center.

“Their food and clothing distribution programs assisted residents from east to west Grand Bahama and throughout the city of Freeport and provided much-needed support during tough times.

“The new state-of-the-art multipurpose hurricane shelter will continue the valuable work at this center,” said Mr Lewis.

PS Lewis emphasized the need for safe and secure shelters for residents during and after a hurricane.

He thanked the Seventh Day Adventist and all the partners involved in the construction of the facility.

In addition to their initial $25,000 contribution, Sarah St. George, Chairperson of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, has committed to making a further donation.

She noted that the projected cost of $855,000 for constructing the shelter was reduced by nearly 25% "through discounts and voluntary work."

“The expenditure to date is $520,000 which is phenomenal and such an achievement,” said Ms St George. The last phase requires a further $100,000. We know the God will provide, and the Port Authority will help.”

She promised that things would get better in Grand Bahama.

“While we have some wacky numbers being thrown around, it comes down to multiplying our two fishes and our five loaves,” she stated.

“The investments we prayed for are coming, and everyone will rejoice soon, I promise.”

Ms St George noted that the GBPA established the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation specifically to address the humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

After Hurricane Dorian, the GBDRF spent $2 million to assist vulnerable residents and families in Grand Bahama. This aid included home repairs, mold remediation, and the purchase of furniture and appliances for distribution.

Pastor Dannie Clarke, president of the North Bahamas Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and Pastor of Freeport, West End, and Eight Mile Rock Adventist Churches, said the shelter is being built for the benefit of the Grand Bahama community.

Grand Bahama Christian Council President Kenneth Lewis and the Freeport SDA shelter project come in response to "the greatest disaster ever experienced by the island of Grand Bahama."

He added that the shelter expands the island’s capacity to respond to disasters. “The number of donors that responded to his wonderful initiative is a testament to the commitment of the government, the Port Authority, citizens, and private international donors.

The international donors were the Colony Tire Corporation and Micheline North America.