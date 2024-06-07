Man accused of stabbing released on bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Thursday after he was accused of stabbing another man on a bus on East Bay Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux charged Rochad “Shad/Chad” Watkins, 29, with causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument.

Watkins allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Miguel Clarke to the upper body with a knife while the two were on a bus in the area of Okra Hill and East Bay Street at 6pm on June 3.

While the defendant reportedly fled the scene on foot, he was later apprehended by an off duty officer.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Watkins was granted bail at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

The defendant’s trial begins on September 27.