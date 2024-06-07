Man charged for three attempted murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TWENTY-eight-year-old man was imprisoned on Thursday after he was accused of a triple shooting on East Bay Street earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux charged Addison Hepburn with three counts of attempted murder.

Hepburn and accomplices allegedly ambushed and shot Mallory Bullard, Carlton Brown and Jayden Newton as they sat in a white Acura in a business parking lot on June 1.

The suspects allegedly arrived and fled the scene in white Nissan Juke. The victims in this matter were successfully treated for gunshot injuries in hospital.

Hepburn was informed that his matter would move to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant’s VBI is slated for service on October 1.