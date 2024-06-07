Man fined $1,000 for drug possession with intent to supply

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A man was fined $1,000 after he admitted to having drugs in his home on Meadow Lane last month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Tarino Moss, 43, and his mother Pamela Moss, 63, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply

Moss was found with 8oz of marijuana on May 29 in New Providence.

Tarino Moss was the sole defendant to plead guilty to the charge. The charge against Mrs Moss were withdrawn.

Magistrate Serville fined Moss $1,000 or risk six months in prison.