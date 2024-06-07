Two dead and one hurt as boat hits reef

Two men are dead and another seriously injured after their boat hit a reef near Rose Island.

Police said the men left a marina on East Bay Street around 6am headed for South Andros but struck the reef in their open hull vessel.

Police were notified at about 9.30am of the bodies being found unresponsive in the water.

Objects retrieved from the location after the boat accident. Photo: Nikia Charlton







A passing vessel rescued thr injured man and brought him to Harbour Patrol base, from where he was taken to hospital where he is said to be in serious but stable condition.

Chief Supt Chrislyn Skippings said the vessel had struck a reef and the three men were ejected from the boat.

She also urged boaters to be extremely cautious.