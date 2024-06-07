Two men accused of stealing dog, released on bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were granted $5,000 bail on Thursday after they were accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stealing her dog in eastern New Providence last month.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux charged Leon Bain, 35, and Simeon Cooper, 35, with house breaking, stealing from a dwelling house and receiving.

The pair allegedly broke into Vanessa Brown’s residence between 7am and 4.45pm on May 24 and stole her gray Shih Zu puppy which was valued at $500.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendants must sign in at their local police station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm under the terms of their bail.

The trial in this matter begins on September 27.



