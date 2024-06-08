Body found after jet ski overturns

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The body of Dishon Russell, a 25-year-old from Hunters, was found in the waters near Coral Beach on Saturday morning following a jet ski accident on Labour Day.

A local boater involved in search and rescue efforts found the body a half-mile offshore around 920am, police reported.

Russell went missing around 5pm on Friday after the jet ski he was on encountered a wave and overturned. Police, the Defence Force, and residents involved in search and rescue efforts could not locate him and suspended their search at 8pm.

Chief Superintendent Sherry Armaly, who heads the Southwestern Police Station in Port Lucaya, reported that at approximately 5.20pm, the police received reports of a jet ski operator who was hit by a wave and overturned in the water.

She said bystanders on the beach swam out to assist but could not locate him, and police were contacted.

Chief Supt Armaly said police marine support services and defense force officers responded and conducted a search of the waters.

Family members had also gathered at the beach after learning the news.

Cranston Russell, the victim's uncle, got a call around 4pm that his nephew, Dishon, had fallen off a jet ski at Coral Beach.

When he and his wife, Erica, arrived, he said witnesses told them what had happened.

"They said he was showing off on the jet ski and fell off; he came back up and went back down," he said.

Mr Russell said that Dishon's best friend swam out to assist him but could not find him. He said his nephew was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and pink pants.

Erica Russell said the family was spending the holiday with relatives from the US when they learned of the accident.

"We had plans to celebrate, and two of his uncles were here from the US. We were all gathered at home for a grill-out when we got the news," she said.

Mrs Russell said the family was hoping for his safe return.

Dishon was employed at Sanitation Services. His aunt, Carolyn, described him as a helpful, smart, and intelligent young man. She recalled that in his last moments, he had mowed her lawn before leaving for the beach around 3pm.

Chief Supt Armaly said police are advising beachgoers to practice proper water safety.

"This is the summer season, and many people will be out on the beach having fun; however, we ask them to wear their life vests," she said.

Police are awaiting the reports of an autopsy to determine the cause of death. There have been two previous drownings within the past several days in Grand Bahama.