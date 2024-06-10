Devynne Charlton on track outdoors

By BRENT STUBBS

COMING off her world indoor 60 metre record-breaking performance, Devynne Charlton is showing that she’s on track for a bigger outdoors as she prepares for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France next month.

On Sunday at the USATF New York City Grand Prix at the Icahn Stadium in New York, Charlton highlighted the performances from a few Bahamians in action in the one-day meet.

The Bahamian national record holder at 12.44 seconds took the women’s 100m hurdles title in a winning time of 12.56 as she tumbled over completely after crossing the finish line just ahead of American Alaysha Johnson, who did 12.59.

After rolling to victory, Charlton laid down on the track and took it all in stride.

World record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria was third in 12.66, while Jamaican Danielle Williams was fourth in 12.71.

Americans Masai Russell and Kendra Harrison were fifth and sixth in 12.73 and 12.77 respectively. Jamaican Yanique Thompson was seventh in 12.94 and American Anna Hall was eighth in 13.57.

Veteran Grand Bahamian Donald Thomas, who has won a medal at every global competition except the Olympics, turned in a season’s best performance, clearing 7-feet, 3 3/4-inches or 2.23m for third place in the men’s high jump.

He still needs to clear 7-7 3/4 (2.33m) to qualify for his fifth Olympics as he seeks to add to a résumé that includes world title in 2007; Commonwealth Games in 2010; Pan American Games in 2-11; World Continental Cup in 2018 and a pair of NACAC Championship bronze medals in 2018 and 2022.

The Americans got a sweep with Dontavious Hill taking the crown with a personal best of 7-5 (2.26), while Earnie Sears had the same height as Thomas, but was the runner-up on fewer knockdowns. Commonwealth Games’ champion LaQuan Nairn ended up fifth in the men’s long jump with his best leap of 24-7 (7.49m) on both his fourth and fifth leaps, well off the Olympic standard of 27-1 3/4 (8.27m). American Marquis Dendy, the winner of the world’s indoor championships, won the event with a season’s best of 26-5 3/4 (8.07m) on his fifth attempt.

The athletes are all preparing for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associatios’ National Track and Field Championships, scheduled for June 26-28 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Last week at the Josef Odiozil Memorial at the Stadion Juliska, Praha, Czech Republic, another Olympic qualifier Charisma Taylor clocked 12.81 to win the women’s 100m hurdles, well ahead of Jamaica’s Crystal Morrison, who ran 12.97 for second.

Taylor, 24, joins Charlton and NAIA champion Denisha Cartwright in attaining the Olympic standard of 12.77.

The trio, along with former national record holder Pedrya Seymour, are expected to clash at the Nationals.