Diagnosis of rare cancer upends swimmer’s life

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

SHAWN Neely’s swimming career was progressing almost precisely as he had dreamed until July 2022, when the diagnosis of a rare cancer upended his life.

The 21-year-old had won a bronze medal at the Carifta Games in 2022 and represented his country in Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) and Junior Pan American Championship events. He mainly swam the 50m and 100m butterfly.

However, pain in his testicles led him to seek medical attention. One year after enrolling at Delta State University, he was diagnosed with Metastatic Paratesticular Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma (PRMS), a rare and aggressive cancer that usually occurs in children and adolescents.

After a four-month battle during which he lost one testicle, he was cleared of the cancer, but he later began experiencing severe abdominal pain and learned last year that the cancer had returned and migrated to his right abdominal area.

He experiences swelling and excruciating pain.

“There are days where I just feel like it’s over- whelming, but I just feel as though God gave me this challenge,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “Many other people cannot deal with this. That’s why he gave me this challenge and he knows I can overcome it.”

Mr Neely said many days are hard, especially because he is alone in Melbourne, Florida, without family. Not swimming has taken a mental toll on him. He had dreams of making the Olympics this year.

“I cannot swim during my situation, like all I can do is sit down and wait to get better,” he said. “And then, especially going through chemo and this and that and the next and then dealing with finances and then it’s just so much stuff, but, I just have to deal with it.

“I try to keep a smile on my face. I try talk to the people who love me and stuff like that so I could just stay in good head space. I try my best to do the stuff I love, even though it’s so hard. It’s so different because one day your life is like this, and then the next day everything turned upside down.”

Mr Neely said he is also passionate about media and is skilled in videography, photography, and graphic design.

Mr Neely completed nine rounds of chemotherapy. Because of the complexity of his cancer, he has been referred to a sarcoma surgeon. The cost of that treatment course starts at $40,000. He cannot use his university insurance because his condition is preexisting.

“This is the most important part of my journey because without taking the tumour out, it’s like sitting in a ditch with no way to get out,” he said. “Without taking the tumour out, they’re going to keep having to do chemo and chemo and chemo to keep it at bay and, you know, it’s only so much chemo you could do.”

Mr Neely and his family started a GoFundMe page to solicit help at https://www.gofundme.com/f/3twm9-help-me-overcome-cancer. He can be reached at 321-588-4385 or ShawnNeely242@gmail.com.







