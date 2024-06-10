Split divides Valley Boys

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE future of the Valley Boys is uncertain as two factions fight to be treated as the iconic Junkanoo group.

The extent of the division was apparent during Friday’s Labour Day parade. Two groups participated under the Valley Boys name, one flaunting mostly yellow outfits, the other orange. Each showcased robust support.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has avoided the dispute, hoping the two sides iron out their differences.

However, Trevor Davis, interim chairman of the breakaway group, said yesterday that the rupture reflects deep concern about how the Valley Boys had been run over the years. He said the organisation lacked fiscal accountability, avoided elections and failed to copyright its symbols. He believes his group has the support of 60 per cent of people who typically rush with the Valley Boys. He said his group has secured one major sponsor: Think Simple.