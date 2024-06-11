Andre Rodgers senior national baseball tourney was a success

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE the inclement weather, Bahamas Baseball Association secretary general Theodore Sweeting said they still had a very successful Brice Newball Foundation/Andre Rodgers Senior National Baseball Tournament.

The tournament, which got started on Thursday at both the Baillou Hills playing field and the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, was hampered by rain on the final day of competition on Saturday and had to be completed on Sunday.

The Junior Baseball League of Nassau went undefeated and won the 16-and-under title with a 9-1 rout over the Freedom Farm Baseball League, while the Community Baseball League emerged as the champions of the 23-and-under division with a stunning 2-0 victory over JBLN.

The tournament, which was held separate from the junior nationals which will be staged in Grand Bahama next week, saw teams from Grand Bahama and Abaco compete. “Outside of the events, which is not under our control, which is Mother Nature, we successfully hosted the event and finished within our time frame,” Sweeting said. “We had a lot of rain, which impacted us on the softball field at Baillou Hills. “We want to thank the National Sports Authority and Martin Burrows, as well as the staff at the Andre Rodgers Stadium, including Michel Foster and Woslee Construction, for the drainage system that was in place at the Andre Rodgers Stadium.

“The field was superbly done and there was no issue with water in respect of playing the games, once the water subsided. The only problem is you can’t play baseball in the rain. So we had to wait until it was completed.”

All things considered, Sweeting said they were able to provide the avenue for the young men to display their talents and it showed the depth of the sport from the various membership teams they participated on.

“They were able to represent the leagues that they wanted to compete for and compete at the nationals and the results speak for itself,” Sweeting stated. “The young men competed very well.”

Sweetting commented on the CBL team ,managed by Mario Ford, for staying together since the sixth Bahamas Games and winning the 23-and-under title and the JBLN team, managed by Winton Seyomur Jr, for going undefeated in carting off the 16-and-under crown.

“It shows that the young men are determined and they enjoyed the weekend,” Sweeting said, “:They got some surprises where we presented the champions with championship rings, while the runners-up got medals.

“We are going to try to find ways for us to continue to build on our senior division to make it stronger. We will be looking at implementing them next year to make the championships even stronger.”

The BBA, headed by president Sam Rodgers, hosted a college showcase for the players on Saturday before the rain came where they got a chance to be viewed in front of the visiting college and professional scouts.

There were about nine players whom the scouts were interested in as a result of their performances in the showcase. Details, however, were not available as the process had just begun.

During the opening ceremonies on Thursday, the BBA honored a number of persons for their collegiate players, based on their performances for their respective teams.

“We went through all of our players and we selected the top six from division one, division II ,junior college and NAIA,” Sweeting disclosed. “Out of six awards, four were there to receive them as they played in the nationals. The other two are still in the United States.

“We also gave out our lifetime achievement awards where we honored those persons, whose shoulders the sport lay upon. We honored about five individuals. The others will be honored when we go to Grand Bahama.”

Three of the six umpires honored got their awards, while the remaining three will also receive them when the junior nationals are played in Grand Bahama next week.

The BBA now turns its attention to its junior nationals that will take place in Grand Bahama from June 20-23 for the 14U, 12U, 10U and coach pitch.

“We look forward to a successful week in Grand Bahama as these talented young players present their talent to the Bahamas,” Sweeting stated.

At the same time, there was a 10-and-under national team representing the Bahamas at the Caribbean & Latin American Zone Championships in Panama and there were players who were advised not to travel by their organizations.

Sweeting said while the event was a private one similar to Babe Ruth and Little League Baseball, they can select players from any league to try out for their teams.

However, he said the BB is preparing to send its 12U national team off to compete in the Dominican Republic in July and they are faced with the same situation where players are being advised by their organizations that they should not travel with the team.

“I think it;s an injustice to this country and we should not allow it to continue,” Sweeting said. “I think we need to let the elephant out of the room and stop allowing this to happen.

“I say this to parents, your decision on your children’s participation lies with you. When they are selected to a tryout for the national team that for your child to go and compete against the best in the other countries.

“The Bahamas Baseball Association is mandated to select a national team that goes up against other countries’ national teams.So the opportunity will be there for your child to be seen and evaluated.”

Two months ago when the BB sent its 15U national team off to compete in the World Cup Qualifier in the Dominican Republic, every Major League baseball club had scouts there as they get ready to sign their next crop of players.

“I can only tell parents, do not allow these organizations to determine the future of your child,” he said. “Don’t sit idly by and watch as they miss the opportunity to represent their country and get a chance to be exposed to the international scouts.”