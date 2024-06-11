Andros woman pleads guilty to drug charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A WOMAN was sentenced to three years in prison yesterday after admitting to holding a loaded gun and $40,000 worth of cocaine in her North Andros home last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Gladys Newton, 26, and her mother, Pollyann Newton, 61, with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Police searched their Mastic Point, North Andros residence and found a box inside Gladys Newton’s residence around 9.30am on June 5. Inside, police recovered a black and silver Smith & Wesson Springfield .45 pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. Authorities also seized 5.2lb of cocaine in this incident.

During a police interview, Gladys Newton said her boyfriend asked her to hold the illicit items in her room two weeks before police found them.

Ms Newton pleaded guilty to all three charges while her mother entered a not guilty plea. Ms Newton also accepted the facts as presented by the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie.

Mario Gray, the defendant’s attorney, said Ms Newton was remorseful for her actions and regretted bringing her mother to court. Mr Gray further said his client accepted responsibility from the onset of this matter.

The attorney said “love and emotion found a victim in this matter” and claimed that Ms Newton’s emotion brought her to court as she “was left holding the bag” when she took the items from her boyfriend. However, he said his client accepted responsibility for her lack of judgment.

After describing Ms Newton as a young, hardworking entrepreneur who is the mother of a four-year-old child, Mr Gray implored the court to temper justice with mercy in its sentencing.

Magistrate Coleby considered these factors and that the defendant was influenced by her lover. He also credited Ms Newton for her early plea.

Gladys Newton was sentenced to 36 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for the firearm charges. She was also fined $35,000 for the drug charge and risks an additional two years in prison if she fails to pay.

The charges against Pollyann Newton were withdrawn. The court was packed with the defendants’ relatives and the media during the arraignment.