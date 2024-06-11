Cara Saunders earns her IFBB Pro card

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

CARA Saunders became the latest Bahamian to earn her IFBB Pro League, winning the women’s Wellness title at the Toronto Show in Toronto, Canada over the weekend.

Also at the Delta Toronto Airport & Conference Center, pro builder Lorraine LaFleur fell short in her bid to qualify for the Mr Olympia, placing fourth in both the open and masters women’s physique categories.

Saunders, who held her pro card on the IFBB elite side, moved over to the pro side where she earned her second pro card in the amateur segment of the women’s wellness category.

Saunders, however, was unavailable for comments up to press time.

Competing in her first IFBB Pro Show, LaFleur said she went up against 21 other competitors, so she was still pleased with the outcome, although the goal was to win it.

“Hopefully in the next show I could creep up to third place and see how it goes,” said LaFleur, who will return to compete in July at the Atlanta Pro. “I could make improvements all around. There isn’t anything in particular that I need to focus on. I am never happy with my results. I always feel like I could always do better than I did. So I just have to sit down, look at the video and see what I need to do from there.”

Looking back at the competition, LaFleur admitted that it was stiffer than she anticipated.

“I was in a fight for my life,” she pointed out. “These were some big women. Thank God I was short, but I have muscle on me. These were some big women with muscles, so I had a fight on my hand.”



