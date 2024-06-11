Graduation rate sees 14 percent increase

By JADE RUSSELL

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said the graduation rate increased by 14 per cent compared to the previous academic year after government approved changes to the Bahamas High School Diploma.

A 24-member national review commission recommended crediting more students with different learning styles and priorities.

Among other things, the type of BJC passes needed for students to get a diploma was changed, and the requirement for 27 credit hours was removed. Punctuality and attendance rate requirements were reduced from 90 to 80 per cent, and the parent-teacher conferences were removed as a criterion.

Mrs Hanna Martin gave a comprehensive overview of the public education system during her contribution to the House of Assembly’s budget debate.

She said over 300 educators will be used to counter the global teacher shortage. She also said her ministry will hire 100 teacher aides for special education, pre-primary, pre-vocational, and generalist areas. She said the ministry is getting teachers trained to deal with children of special needs, with 14 teachers completing their Master’s degree in special education at Barry University in December after the ministry partnered with that university and teachers.

After Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced a salary review for public service workers, Mrs Hanna Martin said she is confident this will result in enhanced salaries and benefits for administrators and teachers. She expects 90 people to be promoted to administrators before or during the next academic year.

Additionally, she said students in the next academic year will get an indigenous Bahamian history textbook to enhance their knowledge of Bahamian culture. The integration of Junkanoo into the school curriculum is expected as well. She said in November, students from pre-primary through high school will benefit from this, and students will focus on Junkanoo during April, with April 15th observed as cultural month.

She said the ministry will also address long-standing infrastructural issues throughout the country, noting that there are structural, plumbing and electrical concerns related to decaying campuses around the country, most of which have structures older than 40 years.

She said the ministry will complete the extension of Government High School (GHS). The school will also receive an athletic track and swimming pool. In addition, classroom block extensions will be given to Patrick Bethel High school, Arthurs Town Comprehensive School, the Emma Cooper Primary School, and at Coopers Town Primary.

Mrs Hanna Martin also revealed that a parent unit has been established in her ministry. She said through an online portal, parents can interact directly with the ministry and monitor their child’s progress where appropriate.

Additionally, she said the ministry has appointed a committee to review and advise on modifying school uniforms during hot temperatures “to ensure greater comfort”.