Two men shot to death in less than 24 hours

A MAN was shot dead last night in the second murder of yesterday and the 53rd murder of the year.

The latest shooting took place before 10pm last night on Bahama Avenue and Market Street when a 37-year-old man, of Bahama Avenue, was gunned down as he left a business establishment with a family member.

The pair were approached by a heavily tinted Nissan vehicle, police said, and a man exited the car and opened fire on the victim with a high-powered weapon, hitting him multiple times.

Another man who was in the immediate area was also hit, and was taken to hospital via emergency medical services. His condition was unknown at the time of going to press.

Earlier in the day, at about 12.30am, a teenager was shot as he walked south on Pinedale Road off Wulff Road. He was approached and shot multiple times by an unknown gunman.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning, at about 11.30am.

Police are actively investigating the incidents, and appealed to the public last night from the scene of the latest shooting to come forward with any information.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings particularly appealed to anyone who was in the area of last night’s shooting to come forward to assist police as they search for the killer.