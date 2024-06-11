Woman accused of stealing almost $400k from two different people’s bank accounts

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A woman’s police bail was extended yesterday after she was accused of stealing almost $400,000 from two the bank accounts of two people over two years.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Seville charged Brenda Deveaux, 59, with eight counts of stealing by reason of employment, eight counts of forgery, eights counts of falsification of accounts and eight counts of money laundering (acquisition).

Deveaux allegedly stole $332,639.22 from Boyce Moxey’s CIBC account by creating fraudulent withdrawal slips and falsifying accounts between September 2, 2021, and November 18, 2021.

She also allegedly stole $58,500 from Maria Slyfain’s CIBC account through similar means between April 1, 2022, and July 20, 2022,.

She pleaded not guilty to all 32 charges.

Deveaux was informed that her police bail will be extended until today so that the court can make a determination on her bail application.

The trial in this matter begins on August 7.

K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.