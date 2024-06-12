$7,000 bail for woman accused of maiming

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted $7,000 bail after being accused of maiming a person on King Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Perdera Hall, 33, with causing maiming and aggravated assault. Hall is accused of maiming and seriously assaulting Petra Rolle on June 3. After pleading not guilty to the charge, she was informed that she must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday by 7pm.

In addition to being instructed to remain 200 feet away from the complainant’s residence, Hall will be fitted with a monitoring device.

Hall’s trial begins on September 23.



