Bail for phone theft suspect

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of stealing a phone last year.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Taquan Thurston, 21, with stealing by reason of service.

Thurston allegedly stole a $825 Samsung S21 phone from Erkell Johnson on January 31, 2023.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant’s bail was set at $1,000 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at his local police station on the first Monday of every month.

Thurston’s trial is set for September 4.