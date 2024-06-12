Bail for phone theft suspect

By PAVEL BAILEY
A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of stealing a phone last year.
Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Taquan Thurston, 21, with stealing by reason of service.
Thurston allegedly stole a $825 Samsung S21 phone from Erkell Johnson on January 31, 2023.
After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant’s bail was set at $1,000 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at his local police station on the first Monday of every month.
Thurston’s trial is set for September 4.
