Boarding school ‘will care for at-risk boys’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Myles Laroda said the government’s proposed boarding school for at-risk boys will provide psychological, academic, and 24-hour care for its students.

He spoke during his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly yesterday. He said the programme would capture students who have a chronically troubled history in school but who have not yet been adjudicated by the courts.

Cabinet appointed a subcommittee involving the ministers of education, immigration, social services and the minister of state for the environment to produce a plan to address male students at risk.

Initially, the school will include male students who lack a wholesome family structure and would benefit from a 24-hour structured environment. The boys will be 14 years or older.

Mr Laroda said the school will use a multi-disciplinary boarding school approach that includes psychological, educational, academic, and vocational criteria.

He said the programme’s key elements will focus on academic development, therapy, emotional development, career skills, and physical development.

He added: “These features will be encompassed with housing, trauma-informed staff and family involvement components that aim to provide positive family structure for the students.”