Four years’ jail over loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to four years in prison after he admitted last week to having a loaded gun.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Dominique Johnson with possession of an unlicensed gun and possession of ammunition.

The defendant was reportedly found with a black Taurus G2S .40 pistol and six rounds of ammunition on June 7 at his residence in Flamingo Gardens.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor ASP Lincoln McKenzie revealed that the defendant had an earlier firearm conviction and had spent 12 years in prison for other offences.

Milton Cox, the defendant’s attorney, said his client is an expectant father who accepted responsibility for his actions at the earliest opportunity.

Magistrate Coleby sentenced Johnson to 48 months in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. There, he must be enrolled in plumbing and electrical training.

Magistrate Coleby advised the defendant to use his time in prison wisely.