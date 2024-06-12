Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Athletic Association soccer highlight

THE Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Athletic Association completed its Arthur Parris/Mary Nabb Primary School Soccer League’s 2024 Championships on Monday at the Bishop Michael Eldon School playing field.

In the girls’ division, the Lewis Yard Primary Eagles edged out the Maurice Moore Primary Raccoons 1-0. Kathlye Major was named the most valuable player. The winning coach was Tempest Bullard.

In the boys’ division, Mary Star of the Sea Crusaders also blanked the Sunland Stingers 1-0.

Toren Knowles was named the MVP and Rodan Parkes was the winning coach.



