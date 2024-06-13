Long/triple jumper Sabriya is making her presence felt

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SABRIYA Farquharson couldn’t ask for a better way to end her freshman year at the College of Saint Benedict.

The explosive 5-foot, 4-inch long and triple jumper, who graduated from St Augustine’s College in 2023, was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Rookie of the Year on May 16.

The 18-year-old Farquharson said from the time she enrolled in college and went to try out for the track team, they welcomed her with open arms, making her feel like she was “a part of the family and a sisterhood.”

Whenever they got ready to compete, it was like a devotional session where they were given a word to motivate the team. She said they used words like “trust, motivation or family,” for example, which was meant

to help boost the athletes in their performances.

“I remember one time I was competing, the word was trust and that day, we were inspired to trust in ourselves, trust in our team-mates and trust that whatever you were doing, was the best that you could do,” Farquharson recalled. “So that was one of my motivations because I felt a part of the family.”

Leaving her family, including her parents Barbara and Silvan Farquharson and four brothers Devon, Silvan II, Simeon, and Samuel Farquharson, she said she headed to school without an athletic scholarship.

She went there with an injured right ankle that required her to wear a brace indoors. During the season, she noticed her strength had eventually got stronger outdoors and she soon stopped using the brace. “It was painful, but I didn’t have to jump with a brace or anything,” she said.