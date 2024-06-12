Revenues outpace $50m spending jump for April

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

THE Government yesterday unveiled a $36.2m fiscal surplus for April 2024 after a 29.7 percent year-over-year revenue increase outpaced a $50.3m jump in spending.

The Ministry of Finance’s latest monthly report reflected a lower total revenue figure, at $359.4m, than that given for April by Prime Minister Philip Davis KC in his recent Budget communication. If the $385.8m he cited is the true number then the Government’s surplus could come in some $26.4m higher at $66.4m.

“The preliminary total revenue for April 2024 is estimated to be $385.8m, reflecting a significant increase of $108.6m or 39.2 per- cent compared to April in the previous year,” Mr Davis said. However, the $359.4m number still represented an $82.2m year-over-year revenue surge even though its was just $1.3m higher than March’s intake.

“For the month of April, the Government’s fiscal operations yielded an appreciably higher surplus of $36.2m compared with $4.2m in the corresponding month of the prior year,” the Ministry of Finance said.

“Developments underlying this outcome were a year-over-year improvement in revenue receipts by 29.7 percent ($82.3m) to $359.4m, which outpaced the 18.4 percent ($50.3m) expansion in total expenditure to $323.2m.” The Government’s direct debt also declined by $50m during the month.

April’s surplus, which measures by how much the Government’s revenues exceeded its spending for the month, when combined with the prior month’s $83.5m and February’s more modest $6.9m surplus has created a $126.6m Budget boost that has brought the fiscal deficit down from an end-January 2024 high of just over $300m.

The deficit for the first ten months of the 2023-2024 fiscal year stands at $177.9m at end-April, giving the Davis administration a chance of hitting its revised full-year forecast of $210m - at the top of its $146m-$216m guidance range - provided it can contain the ‘red ink’ typically incurred during the final two months of every Budget cycle.

The Government will need to contain the combined deficit for May and June to less than $40m. The Prime Minister acknowledged that this will require strict spending containment and management, especially since Santander, the global bank, noted that June deficits alone have averaged $180m for the past ten years.