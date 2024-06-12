By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis argued that Financial Secretary Simon Wilson should be fired because of his recent altercation with a reporter at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“In our nation reeling with so much crime and violence, the financial secretary’s abusive behaviour sent a terrible message,” he said during his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly.

“The prime minister runs a slack operation at OPM.”

On May 30, Nassau Guardian reporter Youri Kemp accused Mr Wilson of lying about the JDL cargo management company and its contract to manage freight at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, prompting the financial secretary to react angrily.

Ultimately, Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis restrained Mr Wilson, who approached Mr Kemp, wagged his finger in his face, and said: “I will walk out here and wait for you.”

Mr Wilson issued a public apology, calling his conflict “entirely regrettable”, adding that it did not reflect the kind of interactions he has strived to maintain with the press.

Nonetheless, Dr Minnis said yesterday: “The prime minister should have immediately requested the financial secretary’s resignation. The prime minister should have directly spoken about the incident. Instead, a weak as water statement of apology was released.

“The financial secretary also sent the wrong message to the public service, the media, labour unions, the business community, international partners, and others who have to work with both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance.

“Because he was upset, he wanted to fight and throw blows. There is too much of this mindset in the country already. Excessive hostility and the inability to solve conflicts peacefully are behind much of the violence in our country.”

Dr Minnis condemned Mr Wilson and said if Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis fails to fire him, it shows he condones his behaviour.

“The member for Elizabeth did not have to resign while she was investigated for allegedly assaulting a police officer,” he said. “The former immigration minister did not have to resign from Cabinet when serious questions were raised about his conduct with some Chinese workers.

“If you are tight with this prime minister, you have nothing to worry about. It seems you can do as you please. The financial secretary should be removed from his post forthwith due to his conduct. There is little doubt that the financial secretary will once again cause major problems for his supposed boss and for the government.”