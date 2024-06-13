‘I was beaten by RBDF superior’

Marine claims he was assaulted then abandoned on island

By RASHAD ROLLE









Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net





A DEFENCE force marine allegedly had his teeth knocked out and his eyes blackened by a superior officer on HMBS Kamalamee before the ship abandoned him in Inagua over the weekend, forcing him to buy a plane ticket to New Providence.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said the matter is being investigated.

“I’m unable to prejudice that formal inquiry,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “All members of the military are subject to service law and our military justice system is robust enough to effectively address all breaches in a transparent and objective manner.”

Marvaughn Miller shows his injuries.









Able Mechanic Marvaughn Miller, 28, in a written report to the RBDF’s internal intelligence department, said he and the officer had a “few drinks on the ship” before the crew went to a bar “and had a few more”.

The Tribune understands drinking alcohol is prohibited on board RBDF vessels.

Nonetheless, Mr Miller said when crew members returned to their ship, a physical altercation between himself and the senior officer occurred because he was frustrated with the man “constantly bullying and provoking” him.

He said another officer –– a leading seaman –– jumped in, punching and kicking him while he was on the floor.

He said his shirt was torn off, his lower back was injured, and he sustained scratches and bruises around his body.

He said after some crew members separated the men, he was taken to the bridge to calm down and later to his room to sleep.

He said he went to the crew’s mess the next day for a brief meeting.

When the executive officer –– a midshipman –– asked if anyone had something to say, he said he did.

He said the senior officer then instructed the other crew members to exit the area, leaving him alone with the command team.

He wrote: “At this point, I ask him directly, ‘Do you have an issue with me, sir?’ He did not respond. I asked once more, and he answered no, not looking in my direction.

“Therefore, he then sat down and slowly inched next to where I was sitting, punching me multiple times in the head, mouth and face. After about five strikes to the head, he put me in a headlock. The command team did nothing to stop the onslaught, leaving me to believe that this was premeditated, and the crew who was sent out on hearing all the commotion rushed back into the mess area and were able to separate us.”

Mr Miller said he later noticed that two of his teeth were missing, including a gold tooth he had implanted ten years ago. He also noticed he had a black eye.

He said the executive officer instructed an able mechanic to pack his things and “carry them to maritime”.

“Soon after my stuff was secured in maritime, HMBS Kamalamee left harbour, abandoning me with no way back to Nassau,” he wrote.

He said he was not reimbursed for his ticket to New Providence.

He said the executive officer called him when he arrived home, trying to dictate how he should write his report.

“I stated that it should be written as it happened,” he wrote, adding: “Sadly I really wish that this situation never happened. We should have dealt with it in a more mature and professional manner. This situation is out of character for both of us.”

Mr Miller told The Tribune he wants the police involved and for the incident to become a criminal matter.

He said he is somewhat satisfied with how the Defence Force has handled his complaint so far, but wishes he had received medical help earlier.

He said he does not trust the force to reach the right conclusion through its internal procedures.

“They tend to always lean on the side of the superior rank rather than who is right,” he said, adding: “I am seeking damages for all the bodily harm I endured when it happened.”